EXCLUSIVE: GOP Reps Target House Members For ‘Collaboration’ With Chinese Intelligence

Republican lawmakers are proposing an amendment to the House of Representatives’ rules which would explicitly bar Congressional members from “collaboration” with a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) intelligence service, according to a copy of the resolution shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Seven members of Congress led by Texas Republican Rep. Morgan Luttrell are introducing The Anti-Foreign Adversary Collaboration Resolution on Wednesday which, if adopted, would prohibit members of Congress “from serving on the board of directors of any entity which receives funding from, or is affiliated with or owned or controlled by” the United Front Work Department (UFWD) or any other federally-recognized foreign adversary, according to the proposed bill. The UFWD is a CCP “intelligence service” which utilizes “dual hatted officials” to conduct “influence operations” and “intelligence collection,” according to the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission. (RELATED: Dem Rep Denies Membership In Orgs With Alleged Chinese Intel Ties, But Photos And Documents Suggest Otherwise)

“If we continue to turn a blind eye to the nefarious actions of our foreign adversaries, it will be devastating for our country,” Luttrell said in a statement. “The legislation I introduced today emphasizes the importance of a long-term focus on countering, curbing and outcompeting foreign adversaries across the globe.”

Luttrell is joined by Republican representatives Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, Joe Wilson of South Carolina, Mary E. Miller of Illinois, Lauren Boebert of Colorado as well as both Jake Ellzey and Lance Gooden of Texas.

The proposed amendment to House rules would also prohibit members of Congress from serving on “any board of directors whose members include any member or agent” of the UFWD.

Luttrell told the DCNF that any member of Congress found to be in violation of the proposed rules would “be referred to the Ethics Committee for a formal probe.”

“Depending on the outcome of the investigation, the individual would then be subject to administrative and/or punitive action,” Luttrell added.

The new resolution represents the first legislation ever proposed by freshman congressman Luttrell, a Navy combat veteran who serves on the Intelligence and Special Operations subcommittee of the House Armed Services Committee, among other related assignments.

Luttrell pointed to the critical role which members of Congress play in U.S. politics as the reason he decided to propose the amendment.

“Countering foreign influences on America is a composite effort by members of Congress,” said Luttrell.

Hern, who serves on the House Taiwan Caucus, joined with Luttrell in supporting the resolution out of concern for the “undue influence on our government” exerted by “nations who wish us harm,” according to a statement shared with the DCNF.

“Members of Congress must be completely free and independent of any influence from America’s enemies,” Hern said.

The resolution follows a series of DCNF reports which have revealed that California Democratic Rep. Judy Chu held honorary leadership positions within the All America Chinese Youth Federation and the Forums for the Peaceful Reunification of China, both of which have documented UFWD ties.

Chu also handed out certificates of “Congressional Recognition” to at least 10 alleged UFWD front group members, a subsequent DCNF report determined.

🚨On August 23, 2019, @RepJudyChu apparently also accepted a position as “honorary chairwoman” / “honor president” of the Forums for Peaceful Reunification of China from the group’s incoming chairman, Guo Zhiming, who’s donated $14,850 to Chu’s political campaigns🚨 3/3 pic.twitter.com/ljuLBN43zg — Philip Lenczycki 蔡岳 (@LenczyckiPhilip) February 28, 2023

Yet, without disputing the DCNF’s findings, in a March 6 opinion piece published by MSNBC, Chu claimed to be the target of “newfangled McCarthyism” which allegedly “combines ‘red scare’ tactics, racism and xenophobia.”

Chu recently came under heightened scrutiny after the California congresswoman voted against the formation of the House Select Committee on China on Jan. 10, which is charged with investigating the CCP’s influence operations. While justifying her vote, Chu claimed that the new initiative might prompt anti-Asian violence, according to a statement released by the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), which Chu chairs.

“The CCP is the pacing threat to the United States and countering their influence at any junction is paramount to not only democracy globally, but also at home,” Luttrell told the DCNF.

