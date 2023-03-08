Dem Bill Would Force Parents To Undergo Vaccine Education Session Before They Can Exempt Their Kids From Mandates

Pennsylvania is considering a bill that would require parents to receive vaccine information from a medical professional in order to submit an objection to school vaccine requirements.

Senate Bill 390 would mandate that parents submitting a religious or moral objection to vaccine requirements obtain certification from a person authorized to administer vaccines that the person has provided the parent with “scientifically accepted information” about the risks and benefits of vaccines. The state currently requires only a signed letter from parents stating their moral or religious objection to the vaccine.

The @PADems have introduced a bill that requires parents seeking a vaccine exemption to have an “education session” on the risks and benefits of vaccines by a medical professional and only obtain an exemption through a form that’s certified by a medical professional. pic.twitter.com/UeiYTMhPze — Megan Brock (@MegEBrock) March 7, 2023

The bill, if passed, would apply to all school years going forward that begin more than six months after the bill goes into effect.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months old in June 2022. Pennsylvania does not require schoolchildren to be vaccinated for COVID-19, but in 2021 the state failed to enact a bill that would have prevented the vaccine from being mandatory for them.

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. Judith Schwank, the bill’s sponsor, did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.