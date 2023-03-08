SunnyD Rolls Out New Vodka Seltzer Beverage

SunnyD announced the rollout of a new vodka seltzer beverage in a Wednesday press release.

The iconic American juice brand known for its “tangy orange flavor” will begin selling the alcoholic beverage in a select array of Walmart stores on March 11. The vodka seltzer will be sold in packs of four, the company wrote in the release.

Ilene Bergenfeld, chief marketing officer for the Harvest Hill Beverage Company, which owns the SunnyD brand, said in the release that customers “are passionate about this iconic brand, rooted in nostalgia but with a taste that resonates today.”

Numerous people told the company “that they enjoy SunnyD as a mixer and asked for this product,” Bergenfeld continued in the release, adding that “we looked at the hard seltzer category, and thought, good, but we can do better. And SunnyD Vodka Seltzer was born.”

Sunny D is now selling an orange vodka seltzer… this is either the high point of civilization or the surest sign of its downfall.

SunnyD originated in 1963 when “a couple of Florida dads” decided to create a better juice beverage, according to the company website.(RELATED: Study Says No Amount Of Alcohol Is Safe, Always Causes Brain Damage)

The brand originally gained traction as a beverage of choice for many American kids and the introduction of the boozy new product coincides with the spike in demand for canned alcoholic beverages, CBS reported.