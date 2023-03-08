Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Tweets ‘Trans Women Are Women’ In Celebration Of International Women’s Day

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a statement about the transgender population in celebration of International Women’s Day.

International Women’s Day (IWD) occurs annually on March 8 and is meant to recognize the achievements of women across all social and political dimensions while also calling to continue advancing women’s rights and opportunities. 2023 has seen an increased push for IWD to be more inclusive of transgender women.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau echoed this sentiment when he released an official statement highlighting the alleged plight of transgender women.

“This year’s theme, Every Woman Counts, is a reminder that all women, from all ages and walks of life, have a place in every aspect of Canadian society,” Trudeau said. “With a disturbing recent rise in anti-transgender hate here in Canada, we reiterate today that trans women are women and we will always stand up to hate whenever and wherever it occurs.”

And with a disturbing rise in anti-transgender hate here in Canada and around the world recently, I want to be very clear about one more thing: Trans women are women. We will always stand up to this hate – whenever and wherever it occurs. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 8, 2023

Trudeau reiterated the message on Twitter. “I want to be very clear about one more thing: Trans women are women. We will always stand up to this hate – whenever and wherever it occurs,” he wrote Wednesday.

Billboard Chris, a father of two girls who describes himself as someone who “decided to take a stand against gender ideology,” criticized Trudeau for his statements, which seemingly put trans women at the center of International Women’s Day.

“On International Women’s Day, Justin Trudeau predictably makes it about men who are harming women’s rights,” Billboard Chris tweeted. “Trans women are men. Men are adult human males, and they produce little gametes called sperm. It’s biology. Get men out of women’s spaces, sports, and prisons.”