Video Shows Mob Of Rowdy Teens Wreaking Havoc In Restaurant Causing $20,000 In Damage

A group of teens allegedly vandalized a restaurant Saturday night in Queens, NBC New York reported.

At about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at Fish Village in College Point, more than a dozen teens allegedly stormed through the main dining area of a restaurant on the corner mall’s third floor, NBC New York reported. (RELATED: Editor Daily Rundown: Vandals Deface Reagan Library Ahead Of DeSantis Speech)

This video is going viral on WeChat. Fish Village, a restaurant in College Point, Qns was ransacked by a gang of masked kids in hoodies. We’ve fallen so low that there’s no expectation of consequences for this horrific attack on private property. pic.twitter.com/DQdnHPR5r8 — Yiatin Chu (@ycinnewyork) March 7, 2023

Wearing masks and hoodie sweatshirts, the teens allegedly vandalized the restaurant for over a minute and caused over $20,000 in damages, according to the outlet. They reportedly had to take the elevator in order to get to the main dining area.

Manager Tony Hu told NBC through a translator that he hid behind the counter and called the police as the teens shattered plates, glasses, and windows and threw chairs. He told the staff not to engage, and the group allegedly took off down 127th street. No arrests have been made, although police are still looking for them.

Councilwoman Vickie Paladino visited the restaurant Monday and said that she just added 50 New York officers to her district, but that she needed more, NBC New York reported. More officers were supposed to watch the area, but NBC New York claims they did not see any on Monday.