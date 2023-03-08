White House Issues Women’s Award To Biological Man On International Women’s Day

The White House issued an award to Alba Rueda, a biological man, on International Women’s Day during the 2023 International Women of Courage Awards.

Rueda is Argentina’s Special Envoy for Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Rueda is responsible for the country’s adoption of the Transgender Labor Quota Act, which reserved 1% of public sector jobs in Argentina for transgender people, according to a State Department press release. (RELATED: ‘Non-Binary’ Sex Therapist Blames Alleged Bill Cosby Rapes On ‘Sex-Negativity’ In Society)

“Now in its 17th year, the Secretary of State’s IWOC Award recognizes women from around the globe who have demonstrated exceptional courage, strength, and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equity and equality, and the empowerment of women and girls, in all their diversity – often at great personal risk and sacrifice,” the press release says.

Biden celebrates #InternationalWomensDay by highlighting a biological male. First Lady Jill Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken awarded Alba Rueda, a biological male & transgender activist from Argentina, one of 11 of the International Women of Courage (IWOC) Awards. pic.twitter.com/Y3qDjQAI87 — Caleb Parke (@calebparke) March 8, 2023

“In Argentina, Alba Rueda is a transgender woman who was kicked out of classrooms, barred from sitting for exams, refused job opportunities, subjected to violence, and rejected by her family,” Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said as Rueda received the award from First Lady Jill Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. “But in the face of these challenges she worked to end violence and discrimination against the LGBTQI+ community in Argentina.”

Several leftist individuals and organizations celebrated International Women’s Day by upholding biological men, including the ACLU of Indiana, Democrat Rep. Cori Bush and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.