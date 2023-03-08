Holy Cow! It’s Not Even Baseball Season, But Wild Plays Are Being Made On The World Stage

I love the World Baseball Classic!

I’m not sure if you’re aware or not, but the 2023 edition of the World Baseball Classic (WBC) started up Tuesday night, but you probably missed it considering the first game didn’t get underway until 11 p.m. ET.

But don’t worry! The glory of the United States of America hasn’t played yet — that doesn’t happen until Saturday against Great Britain. Instead, baseball fans were treated to a game between Cuba and the Netherlands, with the latter pulling out the 4-2 victory.

After that game, there was another one between Panama and Chinese Taipei, and during the fifth inning, the former’s Luis Castillo made the most incredible play while slamming into a teammate.

Now this is March Madness:

I know some people don’t care about the World Baseball Classic, but I’m personally all in.

And Americans should be. Not only is baseball our game, but if you’re not aware, the United States comes into this year’s tournament as the defending champions after winning it in 2017. What we’re witnessing is a title defense for America, so the stakes are very high for our country in terms of baseball supremacy. (RELATED: Huge Brawl Breaks Out In NHL Game After Philadelphia Flyers’ Tony DeAngelo Spears Tampa Bay Lightning’s Corey Perry)

On top of that, we play all three of our top rivals to kick off things (Great Britain, Mexico and Canada), so there are a lot of interesting storylines to get you excited for the WBC. If you want to watch and support the beautiful red, white and blue, you can do so Saturday at 9 p.m. ET with the game airing on FOX.

I’m totally ready to go! Go America! USA, USA, USA!