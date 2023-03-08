New Orleans Pelicans’ Power-Forward Zion Williamson To Miss Two More Weeks With Hamstring Injury

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson will be out at least two more weeks due to his strained right hamstring.

The team announced on Twitter on Wednesday that Williamson’s hamstring is showing signs of progress after recent medical imaging, but won’t be evaluated for another two weeks. This is tough to hear for New Orleans’ fans considering how the Pelicans are clinging on to the final postseason spot in the Western Conference playoff standings, according to ESPN.

Zion Williamson was recently re-evaluated for his right hamstring strain. Medical imaging revealed that Williamson’s hamstring continues to heal. His next examination will take place in approximately two weeks.https://t.co/ProDBynngM — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 8, 2023

Ever since Williamson suffered his hamstring injury on Jan. 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Pelicans have struggled mightily.

The Pelicans were just one game away from having the best record in the Western Conference before he got injured. Before his hamstring gave out, the two-time All Star was averaging 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, according to Basketball Reference. It seemed like New Orleans was a legitimate contender to win the Western Conference, if not the NBA Finals, before Williamson went down. (RELATED: New York Knicks’ Josh Hart Scores Points With Fans After Refusing To Blame Fatigue For Winning Streak Being Snapped)

If there’s a silver lining in any of this, it’s that the Pelicans now know that they need Williamson healthy if they want to win a championship. In Williamson’s absence, the team has dropped from the third seed in the standings all the way to the 10th spot in just two months.

I hate to say it, but the Pelicans without Williamson are going to miss the postseason.