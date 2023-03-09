Straight Up Boxing Match Breaks Out At Taco Bell After It Runs Out Of Crunchwrap Supremes

Crunchwrap Supremes are pretty good, but they’re not worth this.

So imagine this: you’re hungry and craving some chipotle burritos, so you go out to Taco Bell. There happens to be a man and two women in front of you placing their order, and you’re just sitting there scrolling through your phone and minding your business, waiting for your turn.

But then all of a sudden, the people who are placing their order start getting irritated with the Taco Bell employee because he informed them that there were no more Crunchwrap Supremes. Then, the employee starts getting frustrated which leads to an argument, and then starts spazzing out, which then leads to him to shove the women. The man with them then squares up on the employee ready to fight, and being the not-so-good fighter that he is, ends up taking punches from the employee — as well as one of the women.

Sounds like chaos, right?

Well, that’s exactly what happened at this Taco Bell:

Taco Bell employee snaps after getting hit by female customers because they ran out of Crunch Wrap Supremes… pic.twitter.com/FiXoSx9rWY — Fight Haven (@FightHaven) March 2, 2023

Now, the Taco Bell employee obviously should have played things cooler. There’s no reason to be spazzing out here and just throwing punches at people, but at the same time, why are we making a big deal about a Taco Bell being out of Crunchwrap Supremes? (RELATED: REPORT: WWE In Talks With Regulators To Legalize Betting On Scripted Matches)

Hey, it happens, and on top of that, we’re in the middle of a supply chain crisis.

Everybody just looks foolish here.