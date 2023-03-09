‘Cross Dressing Sheriff’ Responds To White Supremacist Group With More Pictures Of Himself Cross Dressing

A Florida sheriff responded Thursday to a white supremacist group handing out flyers around his county.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood posted pictures of himself in bras after the white supremacist group allegedly circulated flyers calling him the “cross dressing sheriff,” according to Chitwood’s post on Facebook.

“These ‘master race’ white supremacist morons keep dropping flyers of the ‘cross dressing sheriff’ like it’s going to hurt my feelings or turn people against me,” Chitwood wrote. “Hey losers, here are a few more photos you can use.”

Chitwood said the pictures of him in bras are for a fundraiser for the Daytona Beach Realtors.

“We’ve raised tens of thousands of dollars for our friends battling breast cancer. I bet we will raise even more now,” Chitwood said. “If you have a problem with that, get a life.” (RELATED: Accused White Supremacist Arrested For Trying To Bomb Colorado Synagogue)

The neo-Nazi group Goyim Defense League has reportedly targeted Volusia County, according to a Facebook post by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 27. The group allegedly dropped flyers around the county and projected messages around the Daytona International Speedway.

“We have unity in this county, we stand beside one another in this county, and we stand beside our Jewish neighbors,” Chitwood said. “We are not going to tolerate this.”