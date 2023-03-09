DeSantis’ Memoir Outsells Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump In Its First Week

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ memoir sold over 94,300 copies in its first week, more than memoirs by Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in their first week.

DeSantis’ memoir, “The Courage To Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival,” was published by HarperCollins on Feb. 28. It sold more copies than memoirs released by Obama, Clinton and Trump before their respective presidential campaigns, according to NPD Bookscan data, Business Insider reported. (RELATED: Former Top Trump Official Announces Draft DeSantis Campaign)

Ron DeSantis’ memoir sold more copies in its first week than books by Donald Trump, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton during their one week of sales. Got the numbers right here: https://t.co/z4x6draCVt — Kimberly Leonard (@leonardkl) March 9, 2023

Hillary Clinton’s 2014 memoir before her 2016 presidential campaign sold 86,200 copies and Obama’s 2006 memoir before his 2008 presidential campaign sold 67,500 copies, the outlet reported. Clinton and Obama were both prominent Democratic party figures when their memoirs were released. Trump’s 2015 memoir before his 2016 presidential campaign sold 27,687 copies, when he was still viewed as a long shot candidate.

DeSantis is widely expected to run for president against former President Trump amid a growing field of Republican candidates for the party’s nomination. He is expected to be Trump’s most formidable challenger based on national and state polls of GOP voters.

He is touring nationally to promote the book while gearing up for a legislative session with the state’s Republican supermajority. Florida voters reelected DeSantis by nearly 20 points over Democrat Charlie Crist in November.