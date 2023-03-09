Clay Walker Forced To Issue Statement After Recording Of Profanity-Laced Rant Surfaces

A leaked audio recording of Clay Walker hurling a profanity-laced rant at a bus driver has emerged, and fans all over the world have had a listen to the country star’s relentless scolding.

The recording dates back to 2022, when the verbal lashing took place, but surfaced Monday when TMZ posted it online.

“I’m coming over here and I’m going to tell you something. I can whip your ass with one hand tied behind my back. Don’t say a fucking word,” Walker told the bus driver. “Tomorrow call your fucking boss and get me an experienced fucking driver out here because you are not that.”

The famous country star continued to berate the bus driver in what appeared to be a very one-sided conversation.

“You told me you’d be here at 10-fucking-p.m., you were not here, you lying cunt,” Walker continued.

He then went on to threaten the driver. “So when I come out of that bathroom, get your ass ready to drive and drive me smooth motherfucker or you’re going to regret it,” Walker said, his words interspersed with loud thumps that suggested he was pounding his fist on some surface.

Walker then appeared to abandon the confrontation for a few moments before his voice returned, sounding farther away.

“All my shit is still fucking dirty back here. You know what? If you really wanted to fucking try and be part of this organization, you’d have found a fucking washing machine,” Walker said. (RELATED: Video Captures Jake Paul Running Away From Floyd Mayweather After Brief Confrontation In Miami)

Clay Walker Explains His Expletive-Riddled Tour Bus Rant https://t.co/i2ZVVIvFDM pic.twitter.com/wPtm40mgqZ — CountryMusicRocks (@CountryMusicCMR) March 7, 2023

Walker issued a statement in response to the release of the damning audio recording. “This happened over a year ago, and it came at the end of a long, tough weekend,” he told Country Now. “The bus driver and I reconciled immediately, and we are friends and stay in touch.”

It remains unclear what sparked Walker’s anger in that particular moment, according to TMZ.