Former Beauty Queen Busted After Stealing $1.7 Million Worth Of Wine

A Mexican beauty queen and her boyfriend have been convicted of stealing 45 bottles of wine worth over $1.7 million from a hotel in Spain.

Former Mexican beauty queen Priscila Lara Guevara, 29, and her 47-year-old Romanian-Dutch boyfriend, Constantin Gabriel Dumitru, were found guilty of aggravated robbery by a court in Caceres, Spain, according to the Daily Mail.

In October 2021, the two partners in crime visited the Atrio Restaurant Hotel and, after enjoying a 14-course dinner, they went on a guided tour of the hotel’s exclusive wine cellar.

That night, at around 2 a.m., Guevara ordered a salad in order to distract the only staff member working at the time, according to Reuters. While doing so, Dumitru was able to take the worker’s electronic key from reception and tried to use it to get into the cellar.

However, after realizing he had taken the wrong key, Guevara again distracted the worker by ordering dessert, Reuters reported.

The two left the hotel the next morning with 45 bottles of wine worth over $1.7 million. They then fled the country and had been on the run since their arrest in July 2022. (RELATED: REPORT: ‘Euphoria’ Star Faces Theft Charges Over $28 Item)

Following a nine-month international police hunt, a former Mexican beauty queen and her partner have been jailed in Spain for four years after stealing 45 bottles of wine worth an estimated $1.7m. Here’s what we know 🍷 pic.twitter.com/BOh6h1vf1O — 1440 Daily Digest (@Join1440) March 8, 2023

Guevara, a former Miss Earth Mexico contestant, was sentenced to four years in prison while Dumitru was sentenced to four and a half years, Reuters reported. They were also ordered to pay a little over 750,000 euros in damages to insurers. The wine remains unrecovered.