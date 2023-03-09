‘I Don’t Give a S— What Ethnicity He Is’: Head Of Studio Fires Back At Marvel Troll Calling Franchise ‘Racist’

Co-head of DC Studios James Gunn fired back at an online troll complaining about the casting for the villain in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” Variety reported Wednesday.

The final installment of the hit Marvel franchise features villain High Evolutionary, who will be portrayed by Chukwudi Iwuji, the outlet reported. High Evolutionary created Rocket and is set on creating a race of super beings. Gunn shared a photograph of Iwuji in character on social media Thursday with the caption, “Can’t wait for you all to meet this guy.”

But one online troll is apparently not interested in meeting High Evolutionary. “Damnit… another white guy they made into a black guy,” one Instagram user posted in the comments section, Variety reported.

“Why couldn’t they just leave him white or i dont know…pick a different minority?” the user’s comment continued. “How about Asian or gasp! A Latino?(how many Latinos and Asians in MCU? Like total of 5??) Or make him an Indian or something… because they don’t and won’t, that makes them ‘woke.’ Next time, a major character (hero/villain)will be a trans or homosexual or non-binary (when in comics they are not). Sad and pathetic. They’re picking based on race and whats PC and not on acting and what’s established.” (RELATED: Missing Malaysia Airlines Flight Documentary Is The Craziest Thing You’ll See All Year)

Gunn was apparently having absolutely none of it, firing back, “I chose the best actor, period, and the best person for the role. I don’t give a shit what ethnicity Chukwudi Iwuji is, so stop with your racist presumptions on WHY he was chosen. (And, by the way, he’s playing a guy who’s almost always purple in the color.),” according to the outlet.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” opens in theaters May 5. Watch the trailer here: