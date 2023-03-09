‘Holding Their Feet To The Fire’: Joe Manchin Defends Tanking Biden’s ‘Far Left’ Nominees

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said Thursday he was keeping the Biden administration’s “feet to the fire” by tanking some of the administration’s nominees.

“I said, don’t give me anybody that’s — that’s a true advocate or pretty far left, and I’d say the same pretty far right, whoever the administration is. Give me people who are more grounded, more centrist, if you will,” Manchin told “CNN This Morning” co-host Kaitlan Collins. (RELATED: ‘Ask Germany’: Dem Senator Pours Cold Water On ESG Investing For Retirement Funds)

Manchin announced his opposition to Gigi Sohn, President Joe Biden’s nominee to chair the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) shortly before Sohn withdrew her nomination Tuesday. Manchin announced he would oppose the nomination of Daniel Werfel to head the Internal Revenue Service Wednesday.

WATCH:

Manchin’s opposition to nominees is crucial due to the health issues of Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein of California and John Fetterman of Pennsylvania. Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell is in the hospital with a concussion after a Wednesday night fall.

“The president and his administration is not adhering to the piece of legislation called the Inflation Reduction Act,” Manchin said. “They have touted that as strictly an environmental bill. And I can assure you… It was for energy security.”

“So I’m holding their feet to the fire there, and I’ll also continue to send every message I can,” Manchin added later.

