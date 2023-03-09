EXCLUSIVE: Oil Workers Push Biden Admin To Approve Billion Dollar Drilling Project Being Fought By Environmentalists

The Oil & Gas Workers Association (OGWA) is pushing the Biden administration to approve the Willow Project, a multi-billion dollar drilling development in Alaska by energy firm ConocoPhillips.

OGWA is an independent, nonpartisan trade association representing workers across the country. The group is launching a petition in support of the project and believes more oil will benefit the American people. (RELATED: Left-Wing Billionaire’s Nonprofit Is Pushing A TikTok Campaign Against American Energy)

“The Willow Project in Alaska is vital to America’s energy independence. Willow will create good-paying USA jobs and lower gas prices, grocery prices, and utility bills for all Americans. Misguided politicians and malicious outsiders are threatening our energy independence, economy, and national security,” OGWA President and Founder Matt Coday told the Daily Caller.

“American workers are sick and tired of watching our federal government sell out our jobs and families to foreign countries with far less environmentally conscious standards, propped up with our tax dollars. Our American oil and gas jobs fund roads, schools, social programs, and our First Responders.”

Environmentalists led by the Sierra Club protested the Willow Project in front of the White House on Mar.3. The Conservation Lands Foundation, an environmental activist organization, initiated a viral TikTok campaign with the hashtag #StopWillow to protest the project. The hashtag has over 50 million views and quickly became a trending topic on the platform, the Associated Press reported.

Alaska’s bipartisan Congressional delegation, Republican Sens. Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski, and Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola, have come out in support of the project. Union leaders at the AFL-CIO and North American Building Trades have endorsed the project, along with representatives from Native American tribes.

“Democrats, Republicans, and Independents are all hurting at the pump, and Joe Biden proves our point every time he releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve: MORE oil is the answer. The Biden administration should approve the Willow Project in Alaska now to help all American families. Drill here. Drill now,” Coday added.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will have the final say over whether Project Willow gets approved. She opposed the project as a member of Congress and chose not to appeal a court ruling that blocked the Project Willow in 2021.