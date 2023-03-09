Editorial

REPORT: New York Jets Optimistic They Will Land Aaron Rodgers After Meeting With Quarterback

BLOG
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Font Size:

Could Aaron Rodgers make New York City his empire?

The New York Jets are increasingly optimistic that they will land future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

New York’s growing confidence comes after the organization’s meeting with Rodgers earlier this week. On Tuesday, multiple Jets officials, including owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, flew to California to meet with the quarterback, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

Johnson in particular left the meeting satisfied and excited about the possibility of Rodgers coming to New York, according to Russini.

Adding to the Jets’ confidence is the fact that they and the Packers are currently in discussions about a potential trade, talks that began prior to the meeting between New York and Rodgers. (RELATED: REPORT: WWE In Talks With Regulators To Legalize Betting On Scripted Matches)

Wow…

The New York Jets might actually pull this off.