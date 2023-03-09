REPORT: New York Jets Optimistic They Will Land Aaron Rodgers After Meeting With Quarterback

Could Aaron Rodgers make New York City his empire?

The New York Jets are increasingly optimistic that they will land future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

New York’s growing confidence comes after the organization’s meeting with Rodgers earlier this week. On Tuesday, multiple Jets officials, including owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, flew to California to meet with the quarterback, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

Johnson in particular left the meeting satisfied and excited about the possibility of Rodgers coming to New York, according to Russini.

Adding to the Jets' confidence is the fact that they and the Packers are currently in discussions about a potential trade, talks that began prior to the meeting between New York and Rodgers.

Video of Woody Johnson, Robert Saleh, and Joe Douglas leaving the meeting with Aaron Rodgers#Jets pic.twitter.com/YFh7beQvSR — Optimistic Jets (@OptimisticJets) March 8, 2023

In the wake of an extensive in-person meeting between Aaron Rodgers & New York Jets brass, including owner Woody Johnson, there’s optimism in the Jets’ organization that they are on the brink of landing the future Hall of Fame QB, sources close to the situation tell ESPN. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 9, 2023

As the Jets internally are working under an optimism that this will happen, the Jets and the Packers remain engaged in conversations about compensation and contract, sources said. Those conversation already started before the meeting. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 9, 2023

And so now, we wait to see if the Jets can close a deal to bring a future Hall of Famer from Green Bay to New York. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 9, 2023

Wow…

The New York Jets might actually pull this off.