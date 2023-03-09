Editorial

Syracuse Men’s Basketball Announces Head Coach Jim Boeheim’s Departure

Head coach Jim Boeheim of the Syracuse Orange speaks with the media following the game against the Duke Blue Devils at the Carrier Dome on February 23, 2019 in Syracuse, New York. Duke defeated Syracuse 75-65. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
We’re gonna miss you, coach.

Syracuse men’s basketball head coach Jim Boeheim has been at his post for an incredible 47 years, but unfortunately for college hoops fans everywhere, the legend is officially leaving the program.

The Orange program announced that Boeheim will no longer be the head coach of the team and assistant coach Adrian Autry will be taking over. Autry was a player for Syracuse and later joined Boeheim’s staff as an assistant.

What’s interesting about Syracuse’s release is the fact that the school didn’t label Boeheim’s end as a retirement and the 78-year-old also wasn’t quoted at all.

After the Orange suffered a 77-74 loss to Wake Forest and were eliminated from the ACC Tournament Wednesday, Boeheim appeared to give off the message that he was on his way out. We now know that to indeed be the case.

What a weird way to go out though. Jim Boeheim is leaving, but … it’s not labeled as a retirement?

Who knows, but one thing I know for sure is that I, and the rest of the college basketball world, will miss the legendary Boeheim. I know some people got irritated with his crankiness, but I personally found it entertaining.

And who else got a flashback to the iconic Carmelo Anthony days — Boeheim’s peak — when he won a national title?

We’ll miss you, coach.