Assistant Principal Arrested For Allegedly Bringing Cocaine To Elementary School

Police arrested an assistant principal at a Texas elementary school after she allegedly brought cocaine to the school, KHOU reported.

Jessica Sanchez allegedly dropped cocaine in the school’s bathroom, according to KHOU. Police allegedly found more drugs in her vehicle later.

Assistant principal Jessica Sanchez admitted to doing cocaine before school Tuesday, according to records. Her attorney said today, “There is nothing affirmatively linking my client to this particular substance other than it being in her vehicle.”https://t.co/28dvLiE1Pp — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) March 9, 2023

Sanchez allegedly admitted to doing cocaine before school started Wednesday, KHOU reported. She has since been placed on administrative leave.

Police charged Sanchez with “possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone,” KHOU reported. Sanchez could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. (RELATED: Elementary School Special Ed Teacher Busted With Nearly $3 Million In Cocaine)

Goose Creek Independent School District sent a letter to parents of the elementary school following Sanchez’s arrest, according to Fox 26.

“Yesterday, a staff member made an irresponsible decision to bring illegal drugs into our school; specifically, into an employee bathroom, for personal use, to which no student had access,” the school district said. “The drugs were found by a fellow staff member, who then alerted the principal.”

“We will not, under any circumstances, tolerate this type of behavior in our schools,” the school district added. “Our campuses are a safe haven for students, and we will not have students in unsafe environments.”