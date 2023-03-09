Video Captures Jake Paul Running Away From Floyd Mayweather After Brief Confrontation In Miami

Floyd Mayweather came face-to-face with Jake Paul in Miami on Wednesday night and fan cameras rolled while Paul took off running in the opposite direction.

Mayweather and Paul have had bad blood between them since Paul snatched Mayweather’s hat during a press event in 2021. When they ran into one another after the Heat vs. Cavs game in South Florida, fans immediately whipped out their cell phones to record their interaction and witness the exchange. But as soon as they began to taunt Paul, he turned around and ran as fast as he could away from the crowd.

The first few moments of the video show Mayweather and Paul getting up close and personal with one another. It seemed the situation was going to escalate, but things changed quickly.

The video showed Paul standing in the middle of the crowd as they shouted at him.

“What happened, you’re not talkin’ anymore since you lost?” someone said.

“Yo, you’re gonna bust him up, guys?” someone said, as the crowd began to surround Paul.

“Yo, let’s bust him up,” the person said.

Paul began to look visibly nervous and started to make small moves away from the crowd.

“What’ up Jake, where you goin’ Jake” the man taunted, as Paul began to step to the side. He then abruptly turned around and booked it right out of there.

“Oh he’s running!” the man shouted sarcastically as he mocked Paul.

“He’s running, look at him!” the man said, and others in the crowd joined in. “He’s scared, the boy is scared,” someone shouted.

“Jake Paul running, champ!” he said, while fans continued to shout “he’s scared, he’s scared.”

Jake Paul explains why he ran away from Floyd Mayweather: If you’re going to continuously disrespect and mock ‘real fighters’ for you own financial gains, you’re going to run into trouble at some point. #fightclub247 #boxing #paulfury #fighter #jakepaul #floydmayweather pic.twitter.com/VVthmbzVEu — Fight Club 247 (@fightclub247) March 9, 2023

The camera then panned to Mayweather, who was spotted walking away from the scene, completely indifferent to what was unfolding.

Paul took to social media and posted a video on his Instagram story, sharing his version of events.

“So I’m leaving the Miami Heat game and Floyd Mayweather and 50 dudes pull up out of nowhere, out of like some side alley, waiting for me outside the stadium, and they’re like, ‘So what’s up?’ What’s all that talk now?” Paul said, according to TMZ.

“I’m like, ‘first of all, what did I say to you Floyd? I just took your hat and you’re still mad about it? Come on, bro.’ And then 50 dudes literally start surrounding me to jump me, and I’m out that bitch, ok?” he said.(RELATED: Podcasters Come This Close To Getting Smashed By SUV During Live Episode)

Mayweather’s contacts reportedly denied waiting for Paul in an attempt to confront him.”Jake went to his IG and started name calling once again when he can hide behind a camera,” they said, according to TMZ.