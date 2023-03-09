‘What Are You Saying’: Neil Cavuto Presses Nikki Haley On Social Security Plans

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto pressed 2024 presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on her plans to raise the age eligibility for Social Security benefits.

Haley proposed during a town hall Wednesday to change the retirement age for “young people,” saying that seniors would not have their entitlements touched.

Haley doubled down on her plans Thursday after Cavuto pressed her on it.

“When you talked about changing the retirement age – presumably Social Security – what were you talking about?” Cavuto asked.

“So if we’re talking about entitlement reform, the first thing we do is, look, I have parents in their 80s. We take care of them. I don’t want anything to hurt the seniors or anyone that’s getting ready to retire,” Haley said. “But I have kids in their 20s. Those are the ones that need to go and know that things are gonna be changed. So what you do is, for those in their 20s coming into the system, we would change the retirement age so that it matches life expectancy.”

“So, when you’re talking about adjusting the ages, depending on the kids in their 20s and obviously that they can come into the program later and they might have other options, what are you telling those in their 60s now or in their 50s now?” Cavuto asked. “At what point would a President Nikki Haley say, ‘All right, we’re bringing you in a little later?'”

Haley said those that are “already expecting something” shouldn’t have their Social Security jeopardized but the “new group” should before Cavuto again cut in. (RELATED: Nikki Haley Blasts Republican Party, Vows To Take Down ‘Socialist’ Joe Biden In Club For Growth Speech)

“I’m sorry, governor. What is the new group? I’m sorry, what’s the new group? Are you telling those 50 and over, ‘you’re safe,’ 50 and under ‘you’re on’ – just to use that arbitrary number. What are you saying?”

“It’s the new ones coming in. It’s those in their 20s that are coming in. You’re coming to them and you’re saying ‘the game has changed. We’re gonna do this completely differently.’ That’s how you go and you focus on it. We’ve gotta start doing things like that. But more than that, we have to look at the fact that there is a spending problem in D.C. and Republicans and Democrats have done this to us.”

Haley was the second Republican to announce their run for candidacy, making headlines after she suggested there should be mental competency tests for politicians 75 and older. Both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump would fall under the test requirement by 2024.