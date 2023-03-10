Aaron Rodgers To Speak At Psychedelics Conference

Aaron Rodgers is a trippy dude — literally.

Green Bay Packers quarterback (for now) Aaron Rodgers is listed as a speaker for the Psychedelic Science conference that will be held in Denver from June 19-23.

The official website of the event says it will feature classes and workshops to “offer an opportunity to dive into the world of psychedelic science.”

Last summer on the “Aubrey Marcus Podcast,” Rodgers praised ayahuasca, a psychoactive tea that contains the hallucinogenic drug DMT.

“To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is that self-love. That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself,” said Rodgers. “It’s only in that unconditional self-love, that then I’m able to truly be able to unconditionally love others. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?”

To each their own, I guess.

What I really want to know is whether Aaron Rodgers is going to the New York Jets or not, and I also want to know whether Tom Brady is indeed going to the Miami Dolphins. I so badly want to see an AFC East rivalry between the Rodgers’ Jets and Brady’s Dolphins — just imagine how epic that AFC Championship Game would be. (RELATED: REPORT: One Of Deion Sanders’ Colorado Commits Omar White Arrested After Alleged Shootings)

Do I think that entire scenario is going to happen?

Of course not, but the fact that it could happen … I’m swimming in that entertainment value alone.