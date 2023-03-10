Apple Investors Reject Shareholder Proposal To Audit ‘Inclusion’ And ‘Diversity’ Policies

Apple’s shareholders rejected a proposal by the National Center for Public Policy Research (NCPPR) at its annual shareholder meeting Friday to conduct an audit of its racial equity policies to determine whether they discriminate against certain employees.

Apple’s Board of Directors recommended opposing the proposal, saying it “mischaracterizes Apple’s commitment to inclusion and diversity by suggesting that our policies promoting these goals are discriminatory.” The tech giant has placed an emphasis on building an “inclusive workforce” to foster a company culture where “everybody belongs,” according to its website. (RELATED: Apple Infiltrates Oklahoma School Boards Association With ‘Racial Justice’ Guide For Pre-K Students)

“If these practices are so great and so vital, then there should be nothing to hide,” a NCCPR statement in support of the proposal obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundations says. “But then why did the Board recommend a vote against the proposal?”

“Apple does in fact take Inclusion & Diversity seriously. But that is exactly the problem Because although Inclusion & Diversity sounds so benign, in a very Orwellian sense, it translates to precisely the opposite,” the supporting statement added.

The proposal said the audit can be commissioned “by an independent and unbiased third party with input from civil rights organizations, public-interest litigation groups, employees and other stakeholders – of a wide spectrum of viewpoints and perspectives.” An affordable report on the audit should be made and shared publicly on Apple’s website.

The statement further argues that “Inclusion & Diversity” policies are “overtly bigoted against men, white people and straight people by faslely assuming that they’re inherently (and irredeemably) racist and sexist oppressors who are born with certain privileges because of their immutable characteristics,” which violates the Civil Rights Act.

Apple said in its opposition statement that it recommends rejecting the proposal largely because it has a current civil rights audit. It also says that Apple does not tolerate discrimination while also saying the company is “working to improve representation and diversity at every level … including in positions of leadership.”

Major corporations such as Coca Cola, Apple, Google and more have been criticized as hypocritical for embracing diversity policies while doing business with China.

Lowering standards for the sake of increasing diversity is not just happening in corporations and universities, it is even happening in state judiciaries, according to a press release by the Delaware Supreme Court.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.