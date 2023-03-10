Gisele Bündchen Works A Stripper Pole In A Racy New Ad

Italian luxury designer Arezzo featured Gisele Bündchen working a stripper pole in leather knee-high boots in their new ad campaign, released Friday.

Bündchen, a Brazilian model who was married to NFL star Tom Brady from 2009 to 2022, worked the floor in sexy boots and a black thong bodysuit with a deep V-plunge, then tantalized fans as she worked the stripper pole in the racy new ad. The video shows Bündchen in a room surrounded by mirrors, giving fans a peek at every angle, as she twirled around, showcasing Arezzo’s designs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instagram Oficial da Arezzo (@arezzo)

The campaign was written in the brand’s native Italian language, with a caption that translated to “She’s back and stronger than ever!”

It would be tough for fans to disagree.

The newly single supermodel switched up her look multiple times during the promo video, reappearing at one point in a flirty silvery-grey fringe outfit with elongated silver fringe strategically placed at her hip bones and swinging freely around her body with every step. (RELATED: Gisele Bündchen Looks ‘Almost Unrecognizable’ In Latest Vogue Cover)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

Bündchen showcased flat boots, booties, heels, chunky sandals, and long boots in the ad, which managed to display a number of Arezzo shoe designs in a very short period of time.

When she was done with the pole, she worked the floor, and continued to adjust her style to showcase a number of different designs.

Bündchen also posted a select few shots by Giovanni Bianco to her Instagram page Friday, as full-color stills for her 20.8 million fans to admire.