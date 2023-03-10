Police Arrest ‘Teacher Of The Year’ On Child Sex Abuse, Pornography Charges

Police reportedly arrested a California teacher who was recently named “Teacher of the Year” on suspicion of child sex abuse charges and possession of child pornography charges.

Authorities charged Jacqueline Ma, a 6th grade teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary School in San Diego, with three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, and three counts of oral copulation with a child under 14, according to records obtained by NBC San Diego. After making bail March 8, Ma was re-arrested the following day on 14 new charges, including possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation of a child and “preventing or dissuading a witness or victim,” the outlet reported.

NEW DETAILS: Ma is facing 14 new charges relating to possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation of a child, and “preventing or dissuading a witness or victim, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department records. https://t.co/D4XMRd4tez — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) March 10, 2023



Though authorities have not revealed when the alleged abuse occurred, the investigation was reportedly initiated after a parent expressed concerns that her 13-year-old child had an “inappropriate” relationship with a former teacher.

“We know that our entire school community is as stunned as we were by this news. The district will cooperate with law enforcement and cannot comment any further on the pending investigation. We will continue to do everything possible to keep our students’ safety, needs, and education first and foremost,” District Superintendent Leighangela Brady told NBC San Diego in another report.

Ma was one of five teachers showcased as “Teacher of the Year” in an annual event by the company Cox for the 2022-2023 school year. Upon receiving the recognition, Ma stated that she considered “the relationships she maintains with her students her greatest accomplishments,” the outlet stated.

The allegations against Ma have sent shockwaves through the school district, with many parents agreeing that she did have a great connection with students. In light of the charges, however, some are beginning to question the relationship Ma had with their own children and family members. (RELATED: Police Arrest School Lunch Lady For Allegedly Sending Nude Photo To Teenager, Driving To Party To Meet Up)

Aileen Carillo, whose younger brother was a student of Ma’s, told the outlet that the teacher was “over the top” attending his birthday parties and his games in Tijuana.

“Honestly, I used to tell my mom, ‘Why is she always texting my brother?’ And she had contact, too, but the way she was always checking in with my brother, I thought it was nice at first, like she really cares, but I’ve had a lot of impactful teachers that didn’t have to be that close,” Carillo stated.

“While this entire situation is indeed deeply troubling, we appreciate that law enforcement is dedicating resources to secure the facts and keeping our school district and community informed of their progress,” Brady told NBC San Diego

“I want to confirm to our school community that the employee is on leave and will not be returning to the campus. I am grateful to our entire school community for facing this situation with a shared commitment to do all that we can to maintain our children’s education without interruption,” Brady continued.