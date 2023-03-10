‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner To Host Western Docuseries For The History Channel

“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner announced in early March that he will be hosting and executive producing an upcoming western documentary series for The History Channel.

The news of Costner’s roles in the upcoming docuseries “The West” broke during the 2023 A&E Upfront presentation, CinemaBlend reported. While this is just a working title for the show right now, the fact it exists in the first place will likely come as a shock to fans of “Yellowstone.”

Rumors are swirling around whether Costner will remain part of the show “Yellowstone” due to ongoing conflicts with the production. He already had a movie series in development and is reportedly refusing to commit to the second half of “Yellowstone” season five filming schedule.

Despite millions of Americans waiting for Costner to get it together and finish the story woven into “Yellowstone,” he’s busy talking about how pumped he is for this docuseries, CinemaBlend noted.

Sparks are flying and tensions are rising on the ‘Yellowstone’ set https://t.co/EPzJozJbuU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 6, 2023

“I am in love with history. I love the rich, heroic and harrowing stories of the West. The people and their stories have always held a fascination for me, but there’s an urgency today to put those times and the men and women who we think we know in perspective, in the context of their times, without judgment,” Costner said of the new show, CinemaBlend reported. (RELATED: Kevin Costner Earns Over $1 Million Per ‘Yellowstone’ Episode)

The show will feature stories of real cowboys, frontier life and how the West was won just over a hundred years ago.

There are still no updates on “Yellowstone,” which is all we really care about right now. This western series will probably be cool, but no one will watch it if “Yellowstone” ends up having to pull a “Lost” for the series finale because of Costner’s refusal to play ball.