Lauren Boebert Reveals She Will Become A Grandmother In April At Age 36

Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert revealed Tuesday that her 17-year-old son’s girlfriend is pregnant with a child and is expected to give birth in April.

Boebert, 36, announced the news at an event with Moms for America, a conservative activist group. “I’m going to tell you all for the first time in a public setting, that not only am I a mom of four boys, but come April, I will be a GiGi to a brand new grandson,” she told the crowd. (RELATED: ‘Who The Hell Do You Think You Are?’: Rep. Boebert Grills Former Twitter Execs Over ‘Shadow-Banning’ Of Her Account)

Boebert added that she and her husband, Jayson, are “so excited to welcome this new life into our family,” though she acknowledged the fears that arise with teenage pregnancy. “Now, any of you who have young children who are giving life, there’s some questions that pop up. There’s some fear that arises,” she said.

Boebert was a teenage mother herself and dropped out of high school her senior year when she was pregnant with Tyler. She now has four boys aged 10-17, her official website says. Tyler will turn 18 in March.