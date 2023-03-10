Jets Players Sacrifice Packers Cheesehead To The Football Gods In Hopes Of Bringing Aaron Rodgers To New York

This is so New York Jets.

Current team members are doing everything they can to bring Aaron Rodgers to the Jets, and I mean EVERYTHING. Jst ask Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson — they recently made a sacrifice to the football gods. Well, sort of.

Fresh off being named the 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, New York cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner threw the cheesehead hat that he took from Lambeau Field in Week 6, when the Jets upset the Packers, into a fire pit. Gardner was joined by running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who won the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“This is me talking now,” Gardner said, addressing Rodgers. “I need you to come here so we can win a Super Bowl.”

Last night: #Jets CB Sauce Gardner, WR Garrett Wilson and RB Breece Hall made a pitch to #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers by burning the cheesehead from the Lambeau game last season. (🧀 @iamSauceGardner) pic.twitter.com/BgS1T4y2IB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 10, 2023

Here’s the full video:

Oh, man. This is total New York Jets.

Now under normal circumstances, the Jets — in their typical dysfunctional way — would find a way to screw this up, but it’s looking like they’re playing this well for the most part. And Rodgers seems to be interested in going to New York. Wow … the Jets might actually pull this off. (RELATED: Philadelphia Flyers Fire General Manager Chuck Fletcher, Name Danny Brière As Interim Replacement)

And if they do, let’s just hope it doesn’t end up as a Brett Favre 2.0 situation.