REPORT: One Of Deion Sanders’ Colorado Commits Omar White Arrested After Alleged Shootings

Police arrested four-star Colorado Buffaloes commit Omar White in connection with fatal shootings in February, according to multiple reports.

Detectives in Georgia obtained arrest warrants for White and another man named Zontavious Sipplen, according to the Valdosta Daily Times. White faces charges of felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated battery and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, the outlet reported.

The shootings occurred after midnight Feb. 26 and were both related, the Valdosta Police Department told the Daily Times. Officers reportedly arrested White and took him into custody without incident.

Listed as a junior defensive tackle at Valdosta High School, White gave his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders in December 2022. He is currently the No. 5 commitment for Colorado’s 2024 recruiting class.

White won the Region 1-7A Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 while playing for Valdosta, according to the Daily Times.

The three alleged shooting victims have been treated and released from the hospital, police told the outlet.

Deion Sanders has not yet commented publicly on the reported incident.

This leadership and mentorship aspect of the Coach Prime experience doesn’t get enough attention and is incredibly valuable It’s also why I’m so curious to see how he handles the developing Omar White situation https://t.co/toP2aH1F3J — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) March 7, 2023

No other information is currently known regarding the alleged shootings.