REPORT: One Of Deion Sanders’ Colorado Commits Omar White Arrested After Alleged Shootings

Broadcaster and Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Deion Sanders stands on the sidelines before the Buffalo Bills met the Miami Dolphins in a game at Sun Life Stadium on November 13, 2014 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Police arrested four-star Colorado Buffaloes commit Omar White in connection with fatal shootings in February, according to multiple reports.

Detectives in Georgia obtained arrest warrants for White and another man named Zontavious Sipplen, according to the Valdosta Daily Times. White faces charges of felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated battery and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, the outlet reported.

The shootings occurred after midnight Feb. 26 and were both related, the Valdosta Police Department told the Daily Times. Officers reportedly arrested White and took him into custody without incident.

Listed as a junior defensive tackle at Valdosta High School, White gave his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders in December 2022. He is currently the No. 5 commitment for Colorado’s 2024 recruiting class.

White won the Region 1-7A Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 while playing for Valdosta, according to the Daily Times.

The three alleged shooting victims have been treated and released from the hospital, police told the outlet. (RELATED: Jets Players Sacrifice Packers Cheesehead To The Football Gods In Hopes Of Bringing Aaron Rodgers To New York)

Deion Sanders has not yet commented publicly on the reported incident.

No other information is currently known regarding the alleged shootings.