Restaurant Owners Sue Democratic Mayor For Alleged Discrimination Based On White, Italian Heritage

Five restaurant owners in Boston, Massachusetts are suing Democratic Mayor Michelle Wu for alleged discrimination because of their white, Italian heritage.

Mayor Wu recently announced summer outdoor dining guidelines that will prohibit the use of street space for dining tables specifically in Boston’s North End, a historically Italian neighborhood that is 88 percent white. Under these city ordinances, only a few restaurants with adequate sidewalk space will be able to offer outdoor dining, leaving North End’s restaurants less competitive than those in other parts of the city.

In the lawsuit, the restaurant owners claim that Mayor Wu singled them out “because of their sex or national origin/ethnicity.”

The lawsuit states, “It is commonly known that the traditional owner of a restaurant in the North End of Boston is a white male of Italian descent. And the North End is generally regarded as the last true ethnic Boston Italian neighborhood.”

Four of the five restaurant owners filed a lawsuit against Wu last year as well, though the case was dismissed. In 2022, Wu ordered that restaurants in North End, though not other parts of the city, would have to apply for a $7500 license to host outdoor seating in addition to paying $480 per parking space used by the restaurant. Due to the high cost of the license and parking spaces, the restaurant owners involved in the suit were unable to take a salary.

Wu defended the decision by claiming outdoor dining in the crowded North End creates unique challenges for traffic, pedestrian access, parking and trash pickup, which increases costs for the city and frustrates North End’s residents.

“We need to make sure first and foremost that Boston and every other neighborhood is a place for the people who live there,” Wu said.