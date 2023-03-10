Ken Griffin’s Absurd Real Estate Record Beaten By Rush Limbaugh’s Palm Beach Estate

The Palm Beach, Florida, home of late conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh sold for $155,000,000, officially surpassing Citadel leader Ken Griffin’s multimillion-dollar real estate purchase in 2022, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports.

The 2.7-acre property was Limbaugh’s longtime home, having purchased it for $3.9 million in 1993, according to records shared by the outlet Thursday. The main home on the property is 24,000 square feet, and was predominantly decorated at Limbaugh’s direction. The rest of the property leads directly onto the ocean, with about 250 feet of frontage and immediate beach access.

The home is located on North Ocean Boulevard, and was built in a West Indies Style, WSJ continued. Part of the property was reportedly supposed to somewhat replicate Versailles, and the dining room chandelier is an exact replica of the one housed in New York’s Plaza Hotel.

The library was modeled after the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina, WSJ reported in a separate article, suggesting Limbaugh may have built parts of the home as an ode to American architecture and design.

It remains unclear whether the interior of the property has been updated since Limbaugh passed in 2021. It appears his wife owned the property up until its recent sale. Despite the estate’s legacy, real estate agents have suggested the new buyers may tear it down and replace it with a more contemporary design, according to WSJ. (RELATED: Mark Wahlberg Bailed On His $90,000,000 LA Home For Remote Work Life With His Family In Nevada)

The sale knocks out Griffin’s 2022 record-breaking purchase of a $106,900,000 estate from Adrienne Arsht. Griffin bought the enormous estate after moving Citadel’s headquarters from crime-ridden Chicago to the paradise of South Florida.