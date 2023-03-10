School Bus Driver Charged With DUI While Taking Kids Home

Police arrested a school bus driver during his route Thursday in West Virginia for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Casey Dodrill allegedly drove the bus after drinking and drove the bus off the road, according to a Facebook post by the Nicholas County Board of Education. A teacher’s aid reported Dodrill after he nearly crashed.

West Virginia State Police said a Nicholas County bus driver who admitted to drinking six beers has been charged after a witness reported he was driving the bus erratically while taking kids home from school.https://t.co/fwJ61EIN8t — Eyewitness News (@wchs8fox11) March 10, 2023

“On the afternoon of Wednesday, March 8, 2023, an NCBOE employee contacted the West Virginia state police and reported that a bus operator, Casey Dodrill, was driving erratically while driving students home from Richwood High School and Gauley River elementary,” the post said.

Administrative staff held the bus until law enforcement could administer a field sobriety test on Dodrill.

“The bus operator failed a field sobriety test and blew a .118 on a breathalyzer,” the school district said. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Charge School Bus Driver With DUI After She Allegedly Drove Bus Into Ditch)

Dodrill allegedly admitted to police that he drank six beers prior to his shift and “had a lot on his mind,” according to WSAZ.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, according to the board of education.

“Please know that we are taking this matter very seriously and are following the legal process we are required to follow,” the post added. “We will continue to update you with information that we are legally allowed to share as it becomes available.”