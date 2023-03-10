‘My Time Is Limited’: William Shatner Faces His Mortality In Candid Interview

William Shatner frankly confronted his own mortality during a March interview with Variety and said he was trying to pack in as many life experiences as possible into the time he has left, because he’s all too aware that death could be around the corner.

Shatner discussed his new documentary, “You Can Call Me Bill,” which touches on his life and career achievements, including his time on “Star Trek,” T.J. Hooker,” and “Boston Legal,” among others.

“I’ve turned down a lot of offers to do documentaries before,” the 91-year-old actor said. “But I don’t have long to live. Whether I keel over as I’m speaking to you or 10 years from now, my time is limited, so that’s very much a factor, he said to Variety.

SXSW: William Shatner On His New Documentary, Turning 92, And Blasting Into Space Aboard Blue Origins: “I’m On National Television And I’m Uncontrollably Crying” https://t.co/0qh7zGXmxX — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 10, 2023

Shatner said he sees the documentary as a way of sharing thoughts and experiences that might otherwise die with him. “The sad thing is that the older a person gets the wiser they become and then they die with all that knowledge. And it’s gone. It’s not like I’m going to take my ideas or my clothing with me,” Shatner said. (RELATED: Kris Jenner Sobs On Camera About ‘Getting Old’)

“Today, there’s a person going through some of my clothes in order to donate or sell them, because what am I going to do with all these suits that I’ve got?” he continued. “What am I going to do with all these thoughts? What am I going to do with 90 years of observations?”

“The moths of extinction will eat my brain as they will my clothing and it will all disappear,” Shatner concluded. “If you do a good deed, it reverberates to the end of time. It’s the butterfly effect thing. That’s why I have done this film.”