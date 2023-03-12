The Fashion Hits And Misses From The Oscars Champagne Carpet

Hollywood’s biggest stars walked the champagne carpet for the the 2023 Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Sunday, and some of the biggest fashion hits and misses are already making waves online.

The red carpet was abandoned in favor of the champagne carpet to mark a fresh, bold new season in entertainment awards. However, some stars missed the memo, and missed the mark with their outfits. Worst-dressed celebrities included Florence Pugh, Kate Hudson and Eva Longoria. Some of the best-dressed head-turners included Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Emily Blunt. Here are the looks that made the headlines, sometimes for all the wrong reasons…

Cara Delevingne: Hit

Cara Delevingne nailed it with her stunning red gown. The supermodel’s gorgeous dress was perfectly suited to her body type and embodied the fashion style that is synonymous with the Oscars

Kate Hudson: Miss

Topping the worst-dressed list is Kate Hudson. Proving that all that glitters is not gold, Hudson’s dress was ill-fitted, and hung off her like a last-minute rack pick. The gorgeous actress deserved a chance to shine, but the strange fit and bizarre design of this dress simply didn’t do her justice.

Lady Gaga: Hit

Party on top and business at the bottom, Lady Gaga nailed it with her corset-style Oscars dress. She looked chic in black and perfectly accented her outfit with perfect hair and make-up styling. Her classic look was an absolute hit.

Eva Longoria: Miss

The stunning actress deserved a better dress-pick. The confusing designs and the overly sparkly dress took away from Longoria's natural beauty.

Nicole Kidman: Hit

Nicole Kidman turned heads in a gorgeous form-fitting sparkly gown. Her shoulder accent was the perfect size, and added dramatic effect without being over-the-top. The thigh-high-slit gave a perfect leg tease, leaving fans tuned in and wanting more.

Florence Pugh: Miss

Florence Pugh’s dress was dramatic in all the wrong ways, and the mini-skirt underneath the layers of champagne colored ruching didn’t do her any justice.

Emily Blunt: Hit

Blunt’s form-fitting dress was a simple-cut white gown that fit perfectly without distracting from her natural beauty. She stunned in the elegant Valentino frock and perfectly accented the dress with chandelier’s earrings. Blunt commanded the stage while presenting alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.