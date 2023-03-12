Jamie Lee Curtis Wins First Oscar At Age 68

Jamie Lee Curtis took home her first-ever Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” and gave her flowers to – everybody.

The 68-year-old legendary actress took the Oscars stage to accept an award for the very first time, and humbly shared it with a number of other people. “I know it looks like I’m standing up here by myself, but I’m not, I am hundreds of people,” she said. Curtis was visibly emotional as she accepted the honor and the acknowledged the vast team behind the film. “We just won an Oscar together!” she exclaimed.

Curtis thanked the entire team that contributed to the success of “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” then continued to issue some personal messages.

“To my family, my beautiful husband, Christopher Guest. Our daughters, Annie and Ruby. My sister Kelly, we just won an Oscar,” she said.

The famous actress made sure her success came full-circle with a tale that gave insight to this moment of long-awaited recognition.

“My mother and my father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories,” she said, as the tears welled up in her eyes, “I just won an Oscar.” (RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Last Year’s Oscars Slap In His Opening Monologue)

Curtis beat out Kerry Condon from “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Angela Bassett from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and Hong Chau from “The Whale” as well as her fellow castmate Stephanie Hsu from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“To my dream team, my agent Rick Kurtzman, Heidi Schafer, Jane Ross, we just won an Oscar,” Curtis said.