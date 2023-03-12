Dolphins Make Super Bowl Charge With Trade For All-Pro Corner Jalen Ramsey

The Miami Dolphins acquired All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday via trade.

The Rams traded Ramsey to Miami for tight end Hunter Long and the 77th overall draft pick in April’s NFL draft, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Trade is now agreed to, per sources: 🏈Dolphins get Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey. 🏈Rams get 2023 third-round pick (No. 77) and TE Hunter Long. Trade will be processed Wednesday, when league year begins. pic.twitter.com/0KJIeoS6fj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2023

In Ramsey’s seven-years in the NFL, he has been nominated to six Pro Bowls. The veteran cornerback is almost certainly one of the top ten best defensive backs in the league right now.

The 28-year-old has never been shy about getting his jersey dirty and making big tackles. Ramsey is one of the best run stoppers at his position in the entire NFL. On top of that, Ramsey more often than not locks down the opposing team’s best wide receiver. In 2022, the Super Bowl champion ranked second in the league in deflected passes with 18, according to ESPN. (RELATED: Tyreek Hill Wins 60M Track Race In Dominant Fashion)

Ramsey adds more star power to an already loaded Miami Dolphins roster. Miami has the best one-two punch in the NFL at the wide receiver position with Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. Last season, Hill and Waddle both had over 1,000 receiving yards, according to Pro Football Reference. They also have a solid run game with Raheem Mostert as their primary ball carrier, and a solid quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa, who transcended into an elite quarterback in ’22 despite struggling to stay healthy.

If Miami head coach Mike McDaniel can get the ‘Phins to play cohesively, I can easily picture them winning the AFC East and making a deep playoff run. Ramsey will add swagger to the Dolphins’ defense and will make them really hard to beat.

If Miami manages to stay healthy, they will go on a deep postseason run in 2024. They have all the necessary pieces.