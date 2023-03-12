Over 100 Cremated Remains, 6 Bodies Linked To Suspended Crematorium Found In Warehouse

Over 100 cremated remains, in addition to 6 bodies were found in a warehouse in California earlier this month. The remains are reportedly linked to Oceanview Cremations.

The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau and Grisom’s Mortuary recovered 154 cremated remains and 6 bodies March 1, all of which were taken in by Oceanview Cremations between 2013 and 2021, ABC 7 reported. (RELATED: Former Funeral Directors Sentenced For Selling Body Parts)

Oceanview Cremations was reportedly operating on a license that was suspended in 2018, according to ABC 7.

“I think if families hadn’t start complaining and not be able to get any feedback from the owners of the business, we probably even wouldn’t be here right now,” Lieutenant Tya Modeste said, with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, according to the outlet.

Yelp reviews express the pain that families have gone through trying to recover the remains of their loved ones.

“This place is a joke. My family member has been waiting 3 months and still not cremated but getting tons of excuses. This guy needs to be reported to the CA Department of Consumer Affairs Cremation and Funeral Bureau,” reviewer Joyce B. said. “Emotional stress related to neglect of knowing your loved one is not taken care is real and this owner doesn’t seem to care.”

Anyone who has been involved with Oceanview Cremations is asked to reach out to the coroner’s bureau, CBS reported.