Pauly Shore Responds To Being Insulted By Jimmy Kimmel At Oscars

Pauly Shore had a few choice words to share after he tuned in to the Oscars on Sunday and heard host Jimmy Kimmel making fun of him for not winning an Academy Award the way his fellow “Encino Man” stars had.

The famous actor’s co-stars Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan were big winners at the Oscars as Shore looked on, and Kimmel seized the opportunity to remind the live audience of that very fact.

“Two actors from ‘Encino Man’ are nominated for Oscars,” Kimmel said. “What an incredible night this must be for the two of you and what a difficult night it must be for Pauly Shore.”

Shore wasted no time clapping back at the late night host. “You’re buying and selling a human being,” he said. “Human beings have feelings, it’s not like selling real estate,” he said to Page Six.

Shore wasn’t thrilled with Kimmel’s comments, and he says he’s been down this path before.

“We love to hate people when they’re on top,” Shore told Page Six. “People wanted to smash me down and they did.”

“I was always nice to everyone, always cool, I put my heart into my all my films,” Shore added in his own defense.

Shore expressed excitement for his colleagues, and credited them for their success.

“It’s a big deal, I’m happy for these guys,” he said.

Jimmy Kimmel pokes fun at Austin Butler, Nicole Kidman’s AMC ad and Pauly Shore in delightful Oscars monologue #Oscars https://t.co/z2DgmhAzUD — TheWrap (@TheWrap) March 13, 2023

“We did a movie together years ago and I’m glad that people still talk about it 30 years later. It’s crazy,” Shore said to Page Six. (RELATED: ‘Get The F*ck Off’: Topless Woman Storms The Juno Award Stage)

As for Shore himself, there seems to be some hope that he’ll make his return to acting in the near future.

“I do truly miss acting and I miss being on set … hopefully it happens … it’s about just dreaming and hoping,” he said to Page Six. “People are always like, ‘We want you back!'”