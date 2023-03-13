Famous Model Hunter Schafer Wore Nothing But A Feather To A Celebrity-Studded Party

Famous model and actress Hunter Schafer stunned at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday when she arrived wearing nothing more than a feather covering her breasts and a loose flowing skirt that started below her hips.

The fashion statement was a risky one, but her bold statement seems to have paid off, judging by the rave reviews and flattering comments that flooded the star’s Instagram page. The 24-year-old “Euphoria” actress dared to spend her night out partying without any fabric on her upper body at all. The singular feather was strategically placed horizontally across her breasts and barely covered the model’s chest. Her midriff was completely exposed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hunter (@hunterschafer)

The feather created a bandeau effect, and left very little to the imagination. Schafer’s physique was on full display in this barely-there outfit, and she boldly posed for the cameras, looking confident and carefree despite the fact that she was nearly-nude.

The Ann Demeulemeester look was influenced by creative director Ludovic de Saint Sernin, according to People.

Schafer captioned her Instagram image by writing, “@vanityfair oscar party last night 🕊️.” (RELATED: The Award For Most Emotional Oscars Acceptance Speech Goes To Brendan Fraser)

One of her biggest fans was Zendaya, who chimed in with a number of flattering comments and excited emojis.