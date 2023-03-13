GAMA SOSA: America’s Biggest Enemies Are In The Boardroom, Not Abroad

As Americans zero in on China for all its misdeeds, we have forgotten that our biggest enemy is within – corporations, universities and nonprofits, which have waged a decades-long battle against the United States in cooperation with communist China and other internationalist organizations.

The PRC would likely not have obtained its current stature (and possibly not even exist) without help from American companies and institutions going back to at least the 1960s.

The Chinese surveillance superstate and crackdowns are made possible by corporations such as Apple, which disabled the AirDrop feature at the Chinese government’s request to throttle protests against draconian COVID policies while outsourcing its supply chain there.

Disney rewrites classic Western literature and American films to make them more “inclusive” (i.e. cut out white/European characters), but exalts Chinese culture in its latest version of “Mulan.” It also supported “transing” the kids until Gov. Ron DeSantis threatened to cut the corporation down to size.

JPMorgan Chase ties American banking to China’s ByteDance, the parent company of the spyware known as TikTok – part of Beijing’s 5G non-kinetic warfare operation against the United States. TikTok corrupts our youth with liberal propaganda and JPMorgan is happy to help them get it done. Little surprise, considering the bank’s alleged Epstein ties.

Universities, meanwhile, allow large numbers of Chinese students into sensitive research roles and ensure that scrutiny is tarred as “anti-Asian.” EcoHealth Alliance continues to sponsor gain-of-function research in China even after the COVID fiasco and coverup of a lab leak. Mark Zuckerberg kowtows to Xi Jinping, and Bill Gates waxes lyrical about China’s rise as a “good for everyone.”

The reality, however, is that this has been going on for a long time. In fact, opening China was of paramount interest to American business decades ago.

In the 1960s, Chase Manhattan Bank (now JPMorgan Chase) CEO David Rockefeller was the first to open up operations in China after Nixon’s 1972 visit. He even visited China himself, praising Mao Zedong’s murderous agenda in a 1973 NYT oped. Other American capitalist-minded companies, which should have been the communists’ implacable enemies, were welcomed with open arms. Meanwhile, American industry was hollowed out and a trade deficit began to open.

Today, the process continues with ESG, as the likes of BlackRock and Vanguard call for America’s deindustrialization in the name of saving the planet. Meanwhile, they bankroll the expansion of Chinese coal plants. Their friends at the World Economic Forum (WEF), for all their alleged climate and justice concerns, are no different, telling us we need to eat the bugs while looking the other way for China — and themselves, of course.

This should shock no one. The WEF’s Great Reset envisions a global surveillance state based on the Chinese system. Klaus Schwab has even called China a model for many countries. Virtually every major American and multinational corporation is a WEF partner and, unsurprisingly, the CEOs and shareholders push the WEF’s agenda – a world in which they rule and national governments are just formalities. These corporations, such as Apple, Microsoft, Uber and many more function as countries unto themselves, wielding more power than most governments.

Countries such as the United States, which in theory represent We the People, are an impediment to this agenda. If people get a voice, unelected oligarchs and their pawns like Dr. Fauci can’t push their agendas without opposition. So, Klaus Schwab and his corporate buddies at the WEF “penetrate cabinets” in Western countries, ensuring people like Joe Biden are just their puppets.

American corporations and their owners that have signed on to this agenda are undermining American sovereignty. They are destroying industry, pushing poison to our children and cooperating with the Chinese and the WEF to create a global digital prison.

With friends like these, who needs enemies? How can the United States ever hope to defeat China when our own corporations are in bed with Beijing and the WEF’s totalitarian agenda?

When Republicans like Mike Pence say Ron DeSantis was wrong to push back against Disney, he is sorely mistaken. Given these corporations are helping destroy the country they should be smashed – or at least have their boardrooms cleaned out. If anything, DeSantis went too easy on Disney and BlackRock.

We were told that China would liberalize if our corporate titans invested there. Former Chase Manhattan Bank CEO David Rockefeller’s memoirs, however, suggest this was just an excuse to create “one world” – no matter how many supposed “benefits” this concept might have brought us. And he was “proud of it.”

So, yes, China is our enemy. But behind China is a much more powerful and organized enemy that answers to no government or authority other than itself. And it’s out to destroy us.

Michele Gama Sosa is an opinion editor for the Daily Caller and a historian by training.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.