Manhunt Underway After 1 Officer Fatally Shot, Second Officer Injured

A manhunt is underway in Missouri after a suspect allegedly fatally shot one police officer and injured another Sunday, according to reports and the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).

The incident unfolded Sunday night around 9:20 p.m., outside of a general store in Hermann when Hermann Police Department Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith was fatally shot, while another officer was also shot, Fox 2 reported. The second officer was listed in “serious but stable condition,” according to a Twitter statement from MSHP.

Thirty-five year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson was identified as the shooter and fled on foot, a spokesman told Fox News Digital.

The circumstances of the shooting have not yet been publicly disclosed, according to Fox 2.

Hermann Police Department Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith will never be forgotten, and Missouri will always be grateful. Teresa and I are praying for Mason’s family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers. https://t.co/kLBBiMw1PT — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 13, 2023

Simpson has several pending cases against him and allegedly has been running from authorities since April 2022, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Two Officers Fatally Shot By Suspect Who Then Turned Gun On Self)

Police are reportedly outside of a home on East 11th and Market at the time of writing, calling it an active situation. A SWAT team is present at the home along with several police departments, Fox 2 reported.

Officers in Hermann have surrounded a home where they believe Kenneth Lee Simpson, the suspect in the shooting of two officers just before 10 p.m. on Sunday night, has barricaded himself.@KRCG13 pic.twitter.com/GqPJvI1YsU — Lauren Turman KRCG 13 (@laurenturmantv1) March 13, 2023

Authorities could be heard yelling “Come out with your hands up and nothing will happen to you,” over a bullhorn, Fox 2 reported.