Paige Spiranac Sets The Internet On Fire With Photo At Australian Open, Golfs With Kangaroos

Golfing with kangaroos looks so cool.

Online golf influencer Paige Spiranac appears to be heaving a fantastic time in Australia.

She announced last week that she was going to be in the land down under.

“Fun two days shooting content for OP before I head to Australia⛳️ link in bio to subscribe🥰. Annual members got a free @byltbasics shirt! We have about 100 left so sign up now to get yours! Plus tons of giveaways, first access to new merch drops, and free stuff coming very soon.”

Currently in Australia, Spiranac took some time to play golf with some local kangaroos.

Then on Saturday, Spiranac posted a photo of her wearing a dress while at the Australian Cup, and it immediately set the entire internet and social media ablaze.

When I saw the video of her golfing with kangaroos, I instantly fell in love with the idea of it, so I instantly asked my wife (who is a New Zealander) to take me to Australia (she has family there), so I can accomplish my new dream of golfing with kangaroos.

Oh, man. It looks so cool. Just imagine the experience and photos that you would get from that. (RELATED: REPORT: Tiger Woods Denies Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman’s Claims, Court Docs Say)

And that’s totally something to brag about … who else can say they’ve golfed with kangaroos?

I see you, Paige. I see you.