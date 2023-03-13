Stephen A. Smith Admits To Having ‘Personal’ Beef With Kyrie Irving

It’s quite fascinating that Stephen A. Smith actually admitted this.

Top ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith has been quite blunt about his feelings towards Dallas Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving, consistently criticizing the superstar whenever he gets a chance.

A recent example is when Smith and ESPN analyst Jay Williams were having a heated debate about Kyrie, which eventually exploded into an argument after Williams called out for Smith for having a personal beef with him, which at the time, Smith denied.

Serious sparks are flying between Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams over Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/Cp7MaSeTQD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 6, 2023

Fast forward to this point, and Stephen A. Smith has now reversed course, now admitting that he and Kyrie Irving do have a personal feud, according to Awful Announcing.

Stephen A. Smith admits things are ‘personal’ between him and Kyrie Irving “Kyrie and I have our differences on a personal level, which is none of anybody’s business and I’ll never tell why. He knows why. And his daddy knows why.” (Via @awfulannouncing ) pic.twitter.com/SMSGDBoCKO — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 12, 2023

Oh, man. Now I wanna know what Kyrie and his daddy know, what exactly is the beef here?

Now if you know me, you know I love Stephen A. Smith, and I love Kyrie Irving as well, but with Stephen A., I’m actually quite shocked that he admitted that he had a personal beef with Kyrie, especially after already pushing the narrative that he didn’t. (RELATED: ‘Stay Tuned, It Won’t Be Long’: Aaron Rodgers Breaks His Silence On Possibly Joining New York Jets)

Reversing course isn’t exactly something that Stephen A. does, but with that being said, he does keep it real. So that’s maybe what we’re seeing here. He couldn’t help but to just keep it real.

And this is exactly why I love Stephen A.