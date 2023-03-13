‘Get The F*ck Off’: Topless Woman Storms The Juno Award Stage

The 2023 Junos kicked off with a topless streaker that ran across the stage with the words “Save The Greenbelt” written on her naked back.

Avril Lavigne was introducing Indian performer AP Dhillon to the stage when the topless activist made her way onto the stage and commanded the attention of the crowd.

“Get the fuck off!” Lavigne shouted. “Get the fuck off, bitch!” she yelled once more as she gestured her frustration.

The message seemed to reference Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s plan to build homes on a portion of land dedicated as protected greenbelt. Security immediately stormed the stage and escorted the activist off.

Topless woman streaks at the #Junos, Avril Lavigne tells her to “get the f—off, bitch!” pic.twitter.com/odeQbee4vZ — Seth Abramovitch (@SethAbramovitch) March 14, 2023

The crowd seemed to notice the topless woman before Lavigne took note of the fact that she was behind her. The audience began to roar and there seemed to be some confusion as to whether or not the woman belonged on stage as part of a choreographed scene.

After a few seconds of delay and Lavigne's insistence that the woman wasn't welcome, the situation de-escalated and the program resumed.

The bare-chested activist seemed to follow instructions from security and was escorted out without incident.