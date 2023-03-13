Iconic Disney Animator Rolly Crump Dies At 93

Rolly Crump, a long-time Disney Imagineer and the designer of several attractions at Walt Disney World, has died at 93 years old.

A native Californian, Crump died at his Carlsbad home on Sunday, the Walt Disney Company reported.

He first joined Walt Disney Studios in 1952. Knowing he wanted to stay at the company, he worked multiple side jobs so he could afford to do so. Eventually Crump made it to Disney Animation, where he worked as an in-between artist and later as an assistant animator.

Crump was involved in the making of many of Disney’s early hits, such as “Peter Pan” (1953), “Lady and the Tramp” (1955) and “Sleeping Beauty” (1959), according to Disney. (RELATED: Disney Plus Pulls Dumbo, Peter Pan And More Classics From Kids, Adds Warning Label For Adults Watching)

He joined Walt Disney Imagineering in 1959, where he was instrumental in the design of several Disney attractions, including the Haunted Mansion, Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room and Adventureland Bazaar.

Some of his other notable creations include the Tower of the Four Winds marquee, entrances for It’s a Small World, the animated clock at Disneyland’s entrance and pavilions for The Land and Wonders of Life.

Crump, whose full name is Roland Fargo Crump, adopted the nickname “Rolly” after Walt Disney repeatedly forgot Crump’s name.

“I started off as Roland, then I was ‘Owen’ for a while, and then I became ‘Orland,’ but of course, I would answer to anything he called me,” Crump once recalled, according to the company. “But the crowning glory was when he called me ‘what’s his name.'”

Crump first left Disney in 1970 to work on several outside projects and returned six years later to help in the design of Disney’s EPCOT Center.

He left again in 1981 to create his own business: the Mariposa Design Group. His firm was involved in the creation of theme park projects around the world, according to Disney.

Then, in 1992, Crump returned to Disney as an executive designer in the redesigning of The Land and Innoventions at the EPCOT Center. Despite retiring in 1996, Crump continued to be involved in several more creative projects. In 2004, he was recognized as a Disney Legend.

Crump wrote about his life in his 2012 autobiography “It’s Kind of a Cute Story.” He is survived by his wife, three children and three grandchildren.