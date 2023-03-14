DeSantis Admin Moves To Revoke Liquor License From Hotel That Hosted Sexually Explicit Show For Kids

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is moving to revoke a hotel’s liquor license after it ignored a warning and proceeded to host a sexually explicit show with children present, according to a Tuesday administrative complaint.

On Dec. 27, the Hyatt Regency Miami hosted “A Drag Queen Christmas” advertised for “all ages” where performers allegedly wore “sexually suggestive clothing” and “prosthetic female genitalia” while displaying “simulated sexual activity” in front of children, according to an administrative complaint. Prior to the show, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation warned the hotel it would lose its liquor license unless the venue ensured that children were not permitted at the event. (RELATED: Florida Pride Festival Features ‘Family Friendly’ Drag Event, ‘Kid Zones’)

“Sexually explicit content is not appropriate to display to children and doing so violates Florida law,” Bryan Griffin, press secretary for DeSantis, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Governor DeSantis stands up for the innocence of children in the classroom and throughout Florida.”

During the show, videos allegedly depicting simulated masturbation and exposed female breasts were projected on a screen behind the performers, the administrative complaint stated. The performance allegedly featured a rendition of “Screwdolph the Red-Nippled Reindeer” with lyrics including “you know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen Vomit and Stupid and Dildo and Dicks-in.”

Under Florida law, sexual organs cannot be exposed in public in a vulgar or indecent manner and obscene content cannot be shown to minors, the complaint stated. Violation of the law can result in the loss of a license for the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

“On December 27, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation warned the Hyatt Regency Miami against hosting a sexually explicit show with children present,” Griffin told the DCNF. “The venue proceeded with their plans and, according to an investigation by the Department, the venue (Respondent in the complaint) violated Florida statutes as outlined in the attached complaint.”

Hyatt Regency Miami did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.