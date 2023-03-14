Drew Barrymore Gets Down On Her Knees In Bizarre, Intimate Interview With Trans Activist Dylan Mulvaney

Actress and television host Drew Barrymore conducted a bizarre interview with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney on Monday in which she got down on her knees in awe of Mulvaney.

Mulvaney rose to fame through TikTok as an activist and has been invited to the White House to speak about the issue. Mulvaney joined Barrymore’s show to discuss experiences in the trans community.

“There’s so much hatred directed at the trans community right now it’s everywhere and I think the greatest weapon I can contribute is trans joy and comedy and talking about hard subjects and really intricate moments of a transition and try to let everyone in to see that I’m not a monster. I’m not somebody that you know, is trying to do anything but be myself. I think having my chosen family and the people that I love to take care of me, but I also think there’s something just about making sure you don’t put something out there before you’re ready and surrounding yourself with good people,” Mulvaney said.

WATCH: Drew Barrymore kneels for Dylan Mulvaney, a man pretending to be a woman, in one of the most bizarre “interviews” you will ever see. pic.twitter.com/VqBSSs9L4g — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 14, 2023

Suddenly Barrymore gets down on her knees in front of Mulvaney. (RELATED: ‘Why Is No One In The DMs?’: Dylan Mulvaney Complains About Lack Of Dates After Pricey Surgeries)

“It’s interesting because I look at someone like you and I can’t imagine anyone disliking you,” Mulvaney said to Barrymore.

“Oh please,” Barrymore said. “Do you want to know ironically who dislikes me the most sometimes?”

“Who?” Mulvaney asked.

“Myself,” Barrymore said before Mulvaney agreed and got down and hugged Barrymore.