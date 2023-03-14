Nikki Haley Provides Responses To Tucker’s Ukraine Questions A Day Late

Former South Carolina Governor and 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley answered Tucker Carlson’s Ukraine questionnaire via a press release after his show’s Monday deadline.

Carlson sent out six questions to potential and declared Republican presidential candidates last week, and gave them until Monday to respond so he could read their foreign policy positions on-air, according to Tucker Carlson Tonight. Haley neglected to provide her responses to Carlson in time for his evening show, and instead provided her answers in a press release.

“We’re happy to report that virtually everyone we asked responded, Nikki Haley ignored us,” said Carlson, co-founder of the Daily Caller and honorary board member of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Haley was one of three declared candidates to receive the questionnaire, alongside former President Donald Trump and conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, both of whom had lengthy responses.

“Is opposing Russia in Ukraine a vital strategic interest for America? What’s our objective in Ukraine? And how are we going to know when we’ve achieved it? What is the limit of money and weapons you’d be willing to send to Zelenskyy? Have U.S. sanctions been effective? And Does the United States face the threat of nuclear war with Russia?” asked Carlson.

We asked every potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate to answer six key questions on the war in Ukraine. As promised, their full responses are below. pic.twitter.com/tjcM4w54cR — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 14, 2023

Haley responded simply “yes,” opposing Russia is a vital interest to the U.S. because they are a dictatorship who hates America, and is attempting to yield its power over a “pro-American” country. The objective is to prevent Russia from taking over Ukraine by force, she said.

The U.S. shouldn’t provide Ukraine with American troops or “cash or blank checks,” but instead must send weapons, Haley said. She added that American policy shouldn’t be to support regime change in Russia, and that sanctions need time to be effective.

“The U.S. has faced the risk of nuclear war with Russia since the Soviet Union got nuclear weapons in 1949. Through the entire Cold War, the Berlin crisis, the Cuban missile crisis, the Korean and Vietnam Wars, and other such events, the danger of Russian nuclear weapons has always existed. Our best recourse is to maintain an American military that is second to none and make sure Russia and any other nuclear country fears the consequences of using them. A strong U.S. military doesn’t start wars, it prevents them,” said Haley.

Along with Haley, Carlson sent the questions to former President Donald Trump, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former National Security Advisor John Bolton, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Haley was among four other contenders who declined to provide responses to the show – Pompeo, Bolton, Sununu and Hutchinson. (RELATED: Ron DeSantis Says Ukraine War Is Not ‘Vital’ To US Interests)

“Presidential candidate Nikki Haley released answers to Tucker Carlson’s questions regarding U.S. policy toward the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” the top of the press release reads.

Haley’s campaign did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

