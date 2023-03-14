‘We Don’t Want To See This War Escalate’: John Kirby Reacts To Russian Fighter Jet

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby reacted to news that a Russian fighter jet shot down a US drone over the Black Sea during an appearance on CNN on Tuesday.

A Russian aircraft struck the propeller of a US surveillance drone Tuesday, in what State Department spokesman Ned Price called a “brazen violation of international law.” The collision forced US forces to have to “bring the MQ-9 down in international waters,” PBS reported. (RELATED: Don Lemon Grills John Kirby For Trying To Dodge Missile Question)

“We don’t want to see this war escalate beyond what it already has done to the Ukrainian people. This is clearly — this was inappropriate, unsafe, unprofessional conduct by the Russian pilots,” Kirby said.

Russia’s ministry of defense says the drone was flying into territory declared restricted due to the Kremlin’s continued war in Ukraine, the outlet reported.

“It won’t surprise you that we obviously refute the Russian denial, and I think anybody, after a year now, Jake, should take everything that the Russians say about what they’re doing in and around Ukraine with a huge grain of salt,” Kirby said. “As for proof, we’re looking at some imagery to see if any of that might be suitable to put out there, but no decisions yet made on that.”

The incident comes as US financial involvement in the war in Ukraine increases, as the White House’s budget proposal requested an additional $6 billion in aid to the country, in addition to the $400 million America has promised in early March.