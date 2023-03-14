REPORT: Reality TV Star Kyle Chrisley Arrested For Aggravated Assault

Reality television star Kyle Chrisley was arrested for aggravated assault in Tennessee on Tuesday, according to a report.

A spokesperson for Rutherford County Jail said officers from the Smyrna Police Department handcuffed Chrisley and took him into custody. He was then officially charged for aggravated assault, classified as a felony, according to Page Six. The details surrounding the alleged assault remain unclear at this time, and the alleged victim has not been identified.

Todd Chrisley’s son, Kyle Chrisley, has serious legal trouble of his own — although, his resulted in much less time behind bars — so far, at least. https://t.co/ZoAlziVWK3 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 14, 2023

Chrisley was reportedly released from police custody after posting the $3,000 bail. His mugshot has been released online. The reality television star has an upcoming court date scheduled for March 20, Page Six reported.

Chrisley’s wife, Ashleigh Chrisley, has not publicly commented on these allegations. Chrisley himself has also not posted any social media updates regarding the charges he is reportedly facing, according to Page Six.

The star’s father, Todd Chrisley, and his wife, Julie, are both serving time in federal prison for the roles they played in financial crimes, Page Six reported. Todd has been sentenced to 12 years in Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, and 50-year-old Julie has begun her seven-year sentence at Federal FMC Lexington in Kentucky. Their respective sentences began in January. (RELATED: Chrisley Kids Say They’re Doing A New Reality Show While Parents Are In Jail)

Kyle Chrisley has been arrested two months after his dad, Todd Chrisley, and stepmom, Julie Chrisley, reported to prison. https://t.co/HiuQFR31dC — Us Weekly (@usweekly) March 15, 2023

Julie Chrisley was originally supposed to be incarcerated in Federal Correctional Institution Marianna — roughly two hours from where Todd is currently serving his sentence — but she was ultimately relocated, Page Six reported.